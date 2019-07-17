As noted, there has been speculation on WWE doing a possible WWE 24/7 Title change at the San Diego Comic Con this week. WWE did a segment on last night's SmackDown where Carmella suggest to Truth that he visit SDCC to hide out from Drake Maverick, who is looking for revenge.

In an update, WWE has plans to film a match between Maverick and Truth at the fan convention in San Diego tomorrow, according to PWInsider. It was noted that Truth and Maverick are both already in San Diego. Carmella indicated on Instagram that she is back in Boston, but that could be a post to prevent the spoilers. There's no word yet on if WWE has a title change planned for Maverick vs. Truth, but we will keep you updated.

WWE crews were already scheduled to be at SDCC for the annual WWE panel. We noted before that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, along with their Major Wrestling Figures Podcast, will be the hosts of the annual WWE - Mattel panel, which has been fairly newsworthy in recent years. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Rey Mysterio will be featured this year.

The panel will be held at 11:15am local time at the convention tomorrow. Below is the synopsis:

"WWE Universe, get ready—The WWE Elite Squad is back! Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins host this year's all-star panel featuring Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston, and "The Man" Becky Lynch. Not to mention the Mattel team, who will reveal the hottest upcoming WWE action figures. Anything can happen in WWE!"

Stay tuned for any WWE updates from SDCC.