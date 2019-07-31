As Kellie reported earlier, WWE cancelled a pair of upcoming SmackDown live events - Saturday's show in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Monday's event in Kalamazoo, Michigan. In an update, WWE has also cancelled Sunday's SmackDown house show at Davis S. Palmer Arena in Danville, IL, so all SmackDown live events ahead of Tuesday's taping in Detroit have been cancelled.

WWE's reason for the cancellation of the Danville show is "a scheduling conflict", which is the same excuse that was given for the other cancellations.

WWE cancelling live events has become the norm since the implementation of the Wild Card rule in May. WWE had also cancelled a live event this past Monday at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff, MO, once again due to a "scheduling conflict."

Below is the full announcement for Sunday's cancellation: