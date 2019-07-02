- Above is a wacky backstage segment with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, which did not air on last night's RAW episode from Dallas. The segment shows Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford getting excited over the size of WWE catering, and discovering a stack of their signature red Solo cups. They leave to find some happiness to fill those cups with. There's still no word yet on if Ford and Dawkins will continue to work RAW, but the WWE website previously indicated they will continue to work NXT while making RAW appearances, for the time being.

- The SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland announced today that the WWE RAW TV tapings scheduled for Monday, November 11 has been changed. This will no longer be a televised event. The new start time is 7:30pm local time and doors will open at 6:00pm. It was also noted that the line-up of WWE Superstars previously announced to appear remains the same. Refunds are being offered to fans who want them.

There's no word yet on when the November 11 RAW will be taped, but it could be done the week before. We will keep you updated. WWE could have taped at the November 8 live event in London, but that show was recently nixed, likely because they need talents to be at the SmackDown episode that tapes the same night, Friday, November 8, in Manchester. This Glasgow schedule change may have something to do with WWE's return to Saudi Arabia. It was recently reported that WWE was looking to change the Saudi return date from the planned date of Friday, November 1, but there's no word yet on when the new Saudi event will be.

- New WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick tweeted the following today and revealed the custom "side-plate" stickers he had made for the title. As noted, Drake won the title back from R-Truth on last night's RAW, beginning his second reign with the belt.