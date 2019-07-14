WWE United States Title Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

We go to the ring and out first comes The Club - AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. WWE United States Champion Ricochet is out next. Gallows and Anderson beat Ricochet down before the bell. AJ backs them off after the attack. The referee checks on Ricochet but he says he's good to go.

The bell finally rings and Ricochet gets some offense in early on. Ricochet with a big dropkick. AJ suckers Ricochet in and sends him face-first into the turnbuckles. Ricochet with more offense and another dropkick to send AJ back down. AJ ends up turning it around on the outside after a distraction by Gallows. AJ launches Ricochet into the ring post and the referee counts. AJ brings it back into the ring and keeps control for another 2 count after launching Ricochet into the corner.

AJ with more offense to keep Ricochet grounded. Ricochet fights up from his knees. Ricochet counters a move and finally drops AJ with an enziguri but can't put him away. Ricochet mounts offense now and gets fired up. Ricochet with another big kick to the face from the apron. Ricochet with a flying clothesline from the top. Ricochet flies out and takes down Anderson and Gallows in front of the announcers.

Ricochet goes back in to work on AJ for a close 2 count after a springboard moonsault. Ricochet runs into an elbow in the corner. Ricochet catches AJ and hits a Northern Lights suplex. More back and forth. Ricochet with a close 2 count. More back and forth. Styles drops Ricochet with a big knee to the back of the neck but AJ clutches his knee. AJ keeps control and hits a snap suplex into the turnbuckles. Ricochet still kicks out at 2. More offense and counters from Ricochet for a 2 count. AJ rocks Ricochet from the apron. AJ calls for the Phenomenal Forearm but has to roll through off the springboard. AJ drops Ricochet face-first and covers for a 2 count. AJ argues with the referee and shows some frustration.

Ricochet counters a Styles Clash for a close 2 count. The referee checks on both Superstars while they're down as Anderson and Gallows look on from opposite sides of the ring. They get to their knees and start trading strikes on the way up to their feet. Fans do dueling chants as the strikes continue. AJ unloads and hits a pele kick after taking a kick. Ricochet counters a Brainbuster and drops AJ on his head but AJ comes right back with the Brainbuster for a close 2 count.

AJ tells Anderson that Ricochet won't stay down. AJ takes Ricochet to the top but Ricochet fights him off. Styles climbs up but gets knocked back to the mat. Styles jumps back up and Ricochet slips. They both go down but Ricochet keeps control and goes back to the top. Ricochet with a big Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count as Anderson shows the referee that AJ's foot is under the bottom rope. Ricochet can't believe it. Anderson tries to interfere but Ricochet brings him in and drops him. Gallows pushes Ricochet from the top as the referee was distracted, leaving him hung upside down in the corner. Styles follows up with a big super Styles Clash from the corner to get the pin and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: AJ Styles

