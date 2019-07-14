2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley is out next as Tom shows us some of the other international announce teams in the arena.

We get forma ring introductions from Mike Rome before the match. Graves makes a reference to Sasha Banks on commentary. Bayley and Cross go at it to start the match. Bayley rocks Cross and she tags in Bliss. Bliss charges and Bayley takes her down. Bayley turns it around with offense on the outside and inside. Bliss ends up dropping Bayley at ringside and working her over for a 2 count. Bliss and Cross with quick tags as they keep Bayley down in their corner, stomping away. Bliss yells at the referee. Cross comes back in and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count.

Cross keeps Bayley grounded in the middle of the ring now. Cross and Bliss with more quick tags and offense. They double team in the corner and the referee yells at Bliss again. Bliss with Insult to Injury on Bayley for a 2 count. Bliss argues with the referee and goes back to work on Bayley but she has a right hand blocked. Bayley looks to make a comeback but Bliss rocks her with a forearm and a kick. Bliss charges but Bayley hits a big clothesline. Bayley mounts Bliss with strikes. Bayley leaps out with a dive to take Cross down on the floor.

Bayley comes back to the apron and drops Bliss over the rope. Bayley with a 2 count. Bayley with a running thrust in the corner. Cross tags in but Bayley nails her with a suplex. Bliss charges but Bayley takes them both down at once. Bayley slams Cross on her face. Bayley rolls Cross into a submission in the middle of the ring now. Bliss runs in to break it up but misses the knee drop. Bayley grabs Bliss and applies a Crossface, while she still has Cross in the other submission. Bliss bites and gets free but Cross is still locked in. Bliss finally comes back in and breaks the hold on Bayley as the referee tries to restore order.

Cross ends up hitting a tornado DDT on Bayley for a 2 count. More offense on Bayley but she hangs on. Bliss tags in and goes to the top for Twisted Bliss but Bayley gets her knees up. Cross tags in and goes back to the top. Bayley knees her in mid-air. Bayley goes to the top and hits the flying elbow on Cross for the pin to retain.

Winner: Bayley

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.