Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match: Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out first comes Baron Corbin. Lacey Evans makes her way out next. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is out first for her team. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins is out last. The winners of this match will take home both titles. Evans and Corbin will no longer receive shots from Lynch and Rollins if they lose. We get formal ring introductions from Rome.

Evans and Lynch start. Evans taunts Lynch and turns her back but Lynch knocks her out of the ring. Evans comes back to the apron and Lynch yanks her in, going to work to start. Lynch with a kick to the face. Evans tags in Corbin. Rollins runs in and leaps, attacking Corbin. Corbin ends up rolling Rollins for a 2 count. Corbin runs into a boot in the corner. Rollins with a Blockbuster. Corbin rolls to the floor for a breather. Corbin brings a kendo stick from under the ring. Corbin comes in and misses a kendo stick shot. Rollins fires back and works him over. Corbin tosses Rollins to the apron. Rollins with an enziguri from the apron. Rollins comes in and hits a Slingblade. Lacey swings the stick at Rollins but he catches it. Evans tries to flirt with Rollins but this angers The Man. She comes in and unloads on Evans with the stick. Rollins also hits Corbin with another stick. They stop and stare at each other, then go back to work on their opponents with the sticks. They clear the ring for a pop.

Rollins and Lynch run the ropes for a dive and baseball slide combo to their opponents. They do another double team move and stand tall on the floor for a pop. Rollins with chops to Corbin now. Rollins levels Corbin with a big elbow and sends him to the floor. Rollins runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Corbin meets him with a steel chair to the face. Corbin comes back in for a 2 count. Corbin unloads on Rollins while he's down now. Corbin grabs the steel chair and keeps Rollins down with chair shots. Corbin with a 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Corbin has Evans bring him more chairs in. Two chairs are positioned back-to-back in the middle of the ring. Corbin and Rollins tangle some more. Corbin drops Rollins on a chair with a DDT but Rollins kicks out. Lynch tries to rally fans for her boyfriend but Corbin keeps him down with another jab of the chair. Corbin wedges a chair in the corner now, then slams him face-first a few times into the chair that is standing in the middle of the ring. Lynch and Corbin have words now. Rollins ends up mounting some offense with two kicks. Rollins launches Corbin face-first into the chair that he wedged into the corner earlier.

Evans and Lynch are brought in now. Lynch charges with a chair but Evans picks up one of her own, just not in time. Evans with chair shots on the outside. Lynch sends Evans into the barrier a few times. They bring it back in and Lynch ends up dropping Evans face-first into a standing chair. Lynch stacks two chairs and barely drops Evans onto it with a Bexploder suplex. Becky puts a chair on top of Evans and hits a leg drop from the second rope. Evans kicks out at 2. Lynch goes to the top but Corbin tries to save Evans. Rollins decks Corbin from behind. Lynch leaps from the top and sends the chair into Corbin's face after an assist from Rollins. Corbin gets dumped to the outside. Evans sweeps Lynch and launches herself to Lynch with an elbow drop. Evans goes to the top and hits a big moonsault for a 2 count.

Evans has a busted lip now. Lynch avoids the Woman's Right but can't get the Disarm Her. They tangle and Lynch gets a 2 count. Lynch with a reverse DDT. Rollins brings a table from under the ring and the crowd pops. Lynch goes out to help him bring another table from under the ring. They carry that table and stand it up near the bottom of the ramp, near Corbin and Evans who are down. They go back and grab the other table, bringing it over to where they stood the other table up at. Rollins grabs Corbin but gets pushed back into the barrier. Evans counters Lynch and sends her into the barrier. Corbin tosses Rollins into the timekeeper's area. Evans sends Lynch into the steel steps. Corbin drops Rollins over the announce table and brings him back into the ring.

Evans and Corbin unload on Rollins in the middle of the ring with kendo stick shots now. Lynch comes in to make the save but she can't. Evans chokeslams Lynch at the same time Corbin chokeslams Rollins. They both cover for pin attempts but the champs kick out. Evans argues with the referee as they clear the ring of their opponents, right near the two tables that are still standing at ringside. Corbin pulls one table to the bottom of the ramp. They bring the champs to the bottom of the ramp as well. Evans and Corbin try to double suplex Rollins through a table but he resists. Lynch comes over and joins Rollins. They hit a double suplex on Corbin and Evans, dropping them back onto the steel ramp.

Lynch places Evans on top of one of the tables. Rollins places Corbin on top of the other table at ringside. Rollins goes to the top while Lynch goes to the apron. Lynch climbs up with him to the second turnbuckle. Lynch with a big leg drop from the second rope, putting Evans through the table. Rollins with a big Frogsplash from the top, putting Corbin through the other table. Some fans chant "holy s--t!" now as we get a replay of the tables spot.

Rollins brings Corbin back into the ring while Lynch and Evans are still down in the table debris. Rollins cranks up for the Stomp but Corbin catches him and turns it into a powerbomb. Rollins rolls through but Corbin catches him with Deep Six. Lynch runs in and breaks the pin up at 2. Corbin ends up catching Becky in an End of Days out of nowhere. Rollins looks on and he's pissed. Corbin taunts Rollins and laughs.

Rollins responds by unloading on Corbin with a kendo stick. Rollins with several chair shots now. Rollins has snapped. Rollins with a Stomp on Corbin. Evans is shocked as she backs up the ramp. Rollins with a second Stomp to Corbin, then a third. Rollins covers Corbin to retain both titles.

Winners: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

- After the match, Rollins and Lynch look to celebrate but Brock Lesnar's music hits and out he comes with Paul Heyman and the Money In the Bank briefcase.

WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar hits the ring and Seth Rollins charges but LEsnar hits a German suplex, and another. Paul Heyman is still holding onto the contract at ringside. He finally cashes it in and the referee tells Rome to make the announcement. Lesnar looks down at Rollins. The bell rings and Lesnar smiles.

Lesnar grabs Rollins and drops him with the F5. Lesnar covers to easily win the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

