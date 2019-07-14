Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley. Braun Strowman is out next. Lashley meets Strowman at the apron and they go at it, brawling on the floor. Braun sends Lashley into the barrier and ends up bringing him into the ring. The bell rings.

Strowman keeps control and drops Lashley as the referee makes the first count. Strowman waves him off and runs over Lashley on the outside. The referee counts. Strowman runs around the ring again and charges as Lashley gets up but Lashley hits him with a Spear on the outside. The referee counts on Braun while Lashley watches on. Lashley ends up dropping Strowman again on the outside as half of the steel ring steps come into play. The referee counts but Strowman is up at 4. Lashley with a steps shot across the back, sending Strowman over the barrier and into the crowd.

Lashley follows Strowman into the crowd and the brawl continues. They brawl up the stairs in the crowd and out into the concessions as Lashley continues to dominate. A merchandise table gets taken out. Strowman blocks a suplex attempt and suplexes Lashley into a merchandise wall. Fans gathered around chant "holy s--t!" at the spot. Lashley still makes it up before the 10 count. Strowman beats Lashley back into the arena, knocking him down the stairs as Lashley tries to retreat.

Strowman brings Lashley back to the floor and drops him as the referee counts. Strowman clears fans out of the way and makes room to run at Lashley. Strowman levels Lashley again but he still makes it up at the 9 count. Lashley counters a move and sends Strowman crashing through the barrier at ringside. Another "holy s--t!" chant starts up as the referee counts them both. They both get up at the 8 count. Lashley beats Strowman around the ringside area. Lashley rams Strowman back into the apron and he goes down. The referee counts once again. Lashley runs around the ring and knocks Strowman over the German announce table. Lashley tips the table over onto Strowman. Strowman is buried as the referee starts counting.

Strowman makes it back up at the 9 count. Lashley is frustrated. Strowman stumbles over into the crowd. Lashley runs and leaps off the top of the barrier but Strowman catches him. Strowman ends up launching Lashley up and over the row of international announce teams in the crowd. The crowd goes wild again and the referee starts counting. There's chaos at the international announce team row. Strowman keeps control of Lashley, putting him back down with a headbutt as the referee counts. Lashley counters and drops Strowman, then slams a plastic trash can over him. The referee and Strowman makes it back up at the 8 count. Strowman rocks Lashley with a right hand. Strowman kicks Lashley while he's down. Lashley gets up but a right hand puts him back down. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as the referee counts Lashley once again. Lashley wants Strowman to bring it and he does with a big boot. Lashley talks more trash and Strowman keeps rocking him.

Strowman takes Lashley up another set of stairs in the crowd. Lashley shoves a fan into Strowman to distract him. This looked like an enhancement talent extra. Strowman with a chair shot over Lashley's back. Strowman looks down and sees a big drop in front of them. Fans point to him to throw Lashley down the drop. Strowman scoops Lashley but Lashley fights him off. Strowman scoops Lashley on his shoulder as fans go wild for the drop. Strowman hits a big powerslam from the ledge down through a structure below. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. The referee counts as an "ECW!" chant starts up. The referee continues counting but he can't even see the two Superstars behind the wall. Strowman breaks through the wall and comes out with his arms in the air at the 7 or 8 count. The referee continues counting to 10 and Lashley never appears.

Winner: Braun Strowman

