Cesaro vs. Aleister Black

Back from a break and Tom shows us some of the international announce teams as Cesaro makes his way to the ring. Aleister Black is out next.

The bell rings and Black immediately goes for Black Mass but Cesaro ducks. Cesaro takes Black into the corner and they trade strikes. Cesaro slams Black on his head. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer early on but Black back-drops him. Cesaro lands on his feet and sits down on the mat like Black does, taunting him. Black ends up kicking Cesaro out of the ring. Black nails a big moonsault from the second turnbuckle to the floor, taking Cesaro down. Black sits down on the floor now, staring at Cesaro to taunt him.

Black brings Cesaro back into the ring but Cesaro slams him into the corner. Black with a back elbow and double knees from the corner. Black drops Cesaro with a kick to the head for a 2 count. Black takes Cesaro back down with strikes. More back and forth now. Black with strikes. Cesaro counters and knocks Black out of the ring. Both Superstars are clutching at their knees. Cesaro brings Black back into the ring and waits for him to get up. Cesaro springboards and hits a big uppercut for a close 2 count.

Cesaro with more offense and another pin attempt. Cesaro with a big gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Cesaro drops elbows and a double stomp for another 2 count. Black fights back with kicks. Black with a moonsault from the middle rope. Cesaro gets up first but Black kicks him. They trade shots. Black with more big kicks. Cesaro with an uppercut. Black counters in the corner. Cesaro catches Black's double knees and launches him into a big uppercut. Cesaro with a close 2 count as Black gets the bottom rope. Cesaro with more offense and another quick pin attempt.

More back and forth and counters between the two. Cesaro with a Sharpshooter and a Crossface. Fans chant "this is awesome!" as the battle continues. They tangle some more and Black finally hits Black Mass for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.