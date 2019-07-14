Triple Threat for the SmackDown Tag Teams Titles: Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan

We go to the ring and out first comes The New Day's Big E and Xavier Woods. Heavy Machinery is out next, Tucker and Otis. We get a pre-recorded backstage video of Tucker and Otis talking about defying the odds against them tonight. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan.

Woods waves off Tucker and Otis so he can start the match with Bryan. Bryan and Woods lock up, trading holds to get started. Bryan drops Woods with a shoulder. They run the ropes again and Bryan blocks a German suplex attempt. More back and forth. Woods with a big rolling elbow. Tucker tags himself in. He takes Woods down face-first. Tucker shows some athleticism and drops Woods with a big shoulder. Woods counters a move and takes Tucker down. Rowan tags in and tosses Tucker over the top to the floor. Rowan drops Woods and splashes him in the middle of the ring for a 2 count.

Rowan drives knees into Woods' back and keeps him grounded now. Rowan drops Woods with a knee to the gut. Rowan takes Woods to the corner and tags in Bryan for double team moves. Rowan stands on Woods as Bryan encourages him. Bryan keeps Woods grounded and digs at his face right in front of the referee as he's warned. Rowan tags back n and slams Woods over his knee with a backbreaker. Rowan knocks Big E off the apron. Bryan grabs Big E and sends him face-first into the steel steps. Woods manages to drop Rowan with an enziguri. Woods finally takes Rowan down with a dropkick.

Otis tags in from Woods and runs over Bryan, and Rowan. Otis spins Bryan around several times and then slams him in the middle of the ring. Otis caches a kick and then launches Bryan over his head. Otis with a splash in the corner. Bryan goes down. Otis gets fired up as fans cheer him on. Otis hits The Caterpillar next. Tucker tags in for the slingshot slam and they hit it but Bryan kicks out at 2.

Bryan counters Tucker and in comes Big E. Big E with a belly-to-belly on Tucker. Big E goes for the splash but Tucker gets his knees up. Otis comes back in and lifts Big E for the double team as Tucker comes off the top with the suplex assist. Otis covers but Rowan breaks the pin. Rowan slams Tucker and then drops Otis with a big kick. Woods jumps on Rowan's back but gets tossed. Rowan runs around the ring and hits a crossbody to Woods on the floor. Bryan with a running knee to Woods from the apron. Big E clotheslines Rowan over the top to the floor. Big E runs and hits a Spear on Bryan from the apron to the floor.

Otis is left all alone now. He has something in mind as fans cheer him on. Otis runs the ropes for a splash but stops and changes hid mind. He steps to the apron and then jumps out, taking Big E and Rowan down on the floor. Tucker goes to the top and leaps out, taking down Big E and Rowan again. Otis brings Big E back into the ring. Tucker follows up with The Compactor to Big E but Woods breaks the pin up just in time. Heavy Machinery with another big double team on Woods. Rowan goes for a double Iron Claw on Tucker and Otis but they beat him down. They double team Rowan some more, then hit him with several splashes in the corner.

Tucker and Otis go for a double superplex on Rowan. Big E comes over to bring them all to the mat but Rowan stays on the top. Big E brings Tucker and Otis down. Big E climbs up with Rowan now. Big E with a big superplex on Rowan. Bryan nails a flying headbutt from the top to Big E. Bryan goes right into the LeBell Lock on Big E. Bryan keeps pulling back on the hold as Big E tries to break it. Big E finally gets free. Bryan with kicks while Big E is on his knees now, taking them and getting hyped up. Big E stands up and stares Bryan down. Bryan slaps him in the face. Big E wants another and Bryan slaps him again. Big E grabs the next attempt and turns Bryan inside out with a clothesline. Big E drops the straps and catches a moonsault from Bryan. Woods tags in and they hit the Midnight Hour in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: The New Day

