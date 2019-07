Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

We go to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens. Dolph Ziggler is out next.

Ziggler and Owens meet in the middle of the ring for some trash talking as the bell hits. Ziggler smacks Owens. Owens comes right back with a Stunner for the squash win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

