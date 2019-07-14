WWE Title Match: Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston

We go to the ring and out first comes Samoa Joe. Out next comes WWE Champion Kofi Kingston tossing pancakes into the crowd. The bell rings and we get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

Kofi immediately charges and dropkicks Joe into the corner. Joe comes right out of the corner and levels Kofi with a clothesline. Joe goes to work on Kofi with strikes now, backing him into the corner. Joe with chops into the corner now. Kofi fights out with rights of his own. Joe sweeps the leg and Kofi goes down bad on the knee. Joe works Kofi around and chokes him with the middle rope as the referee warns him.

Joe drops Kofi with a big elbow and talks some trash. Joe keeps Kofi grounded in the middle of the ring now. More back and forth as Kofi tries to fight up. Joe tries to break Kofi's fingers. Joe takes Kofi out and puts his fingers between the steel ring steps, and stomps on them. Kofi screams out in pain on the ground.

Joe brings it back into the ring and taunts Kofi, punishing him some more. Kofi fights back and delivers a dropkick. Kofi hits the ropes and takes Joe down again. Joe pulls Kofi in and sends him to the apron. Kofi goes to the top and hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Kofi keeps going but Joe catches him in a big powerslam out of nowhere for a 2 count. Joe powerbombs Kofi in the middle of the ring and holds it for a 2 count. Joe goes right into the STF submission, still pulling back on the injured hand. Kofi finally makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold but Joe takes advantage of the count. Joe wastes some time and taunts the crowd to wake them up a bit.

Kofi goes for SOS out of nowhere and hits it for a close 2 count. Kofi waits for Joe to get up. Joe blocks Trouble In Paradise and applies the Coquina Clutch. Kofi resists. Joe plants Kofi into the mat with an Uranage and covers for a close 2 count after a senton. Some fans chant "we want Lesnar" while other chant "no we don't" in response. More back and forth between the two. Kofi nails a Trouble In Paradise out of nowhere for the pin to retain in the fairly short match.

Winner: Kofi Kingston

