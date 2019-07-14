WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Finn Balor

We go to Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton at ringside as we see fans finding their seats. Out first comes Shinsuke Nakamura for tonight's opener. WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is out next.

The bell rings and they size each other up. Nakamura's mind games backfire and they go at it with Balor taking control. Balor with a low dropkick to the face for a pop. Balor with big chops in the corner. Nakamura counters in the corner and positions Balor over the top. Nakamura follows up with a high knee to the gut. Nakamura goes for a move on the apron but Balor kicks him to the floor.

Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Nakamura back down on the floor. Balor launches Nakamura from barrier to barrier a few times. Balor brings it back into the ring right before the 10 count. Nakamura pulls Balor into an armbar. Balor tangles but Nakamura locks it in again. Balor gets his foot on the bottom rope and the hold is broken. Nakamura keeps control and drops knees but can't put Balor away. Nakamura keeps Balor grounded with a modified guillotine now. Balor tries to fight up and out but Nakamura takes him back down. Fans try to rally for Balor now.

Balor ends up making a comeback with several kicks. Fans pop as Balor takes control and drops Nakamura with an elbow over the throat for a close 2 count. Balor keeps control and goes to the top but Nakamura stops a Coup de Grace attempt. Nakamura works Balor over and hits the sliding German suplex. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa now. Balor blocks it with a double stomp to the gut. Balor keeps control and goes for another Coup de Grace attempt but Nakamura moves. Nakamura drops Balor with a running knee to the back of the head. Nakamura hits the Kinshasa and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

