RAW Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. The Revival

We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Out next are The Usos, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They take mics and hype the match on the way to the ring.

Dawson starts off with Jey and they go at it, trading quick pin attempts early on. More back and forth until Uso takes control. jimmy tags in for a quick double team and a 2 count. Dawson counters and in comes Wilder for the double teaming but Uso fights them off. The Usos make a tag and double team Dash with kicks in the corner. Dawson pulls Dash to the floor to avoid a double superkick. The Revival pauses for a breather now. The Usos run the ropes for a double dive but The Revival meets them with right hands. The Usos send them back to the floor in front of the announcers and leap out, taking them back down.

Jey drops Dash and then Dawson as he tags in. Dash suckers Uso in on the floor, allowing Dawson to hit a big clothesline. Jey goes into the barrier now. Jimmy comes over but the referee backs him off. The Revival keeps control with double teaming near their corner. Jey finally drops Dawson as Jimmy waits for the tag. Jimmy fights off an approaching Dash on the apron. The referee doesn't see Jimmy tag and he argues it, allowing The Revival to double team Jey again and mock the referee.

The Revival with more offense on Jey, including a big double team. The referee checks on Jey after he takes a hard elbow. Dawson takes Jey to the top and works him over. Jey fights off a superplex and sends Dawson down but Jey also falls out to the floor. They are both down on the floor now.

Dash and Jimmy both tag in at the same time. Jimmy unloads and catches Dash with a big Samoan Drop. Dawson runs in but he also takes a Samoan Drop. Dash comes back for a close 2 count as they both go back down. Dawson tags in but Jimmy kicks them both away. Jimmy goes to the top and nails a corkscrew from the top, taking them both down. The Usos with a double team Samoan Drop on Dawson but he kicks out of Jey's pin. More back and forth now. Dawson with a Brainbuster on Jey for a close 2 count. Dawson shows some frustration now.

Both teams hit double team moves now. Dawson breaks a pin up just in time after Jimmy flies off the top. Everyone is down now. Uso with superkicks to both opponents. Jimmy tags in and they run the ropes to double splash Dash but Dawson trips one. Dash tangles with Jimmy. Dawson tags in and they hit the Shatter Machine to get the pin and retain as Jey tried at the last second to break the pin.

Winners: The Revival

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.