WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak

We go to ringside and Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by Aiden English and Nigel McGuinness. Out first comes Tony Nese. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak is out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Gulak comes out to a hometown pop. The bell rings and they charge but Gulak drops Nese and goes to work. Back and forth now. Gulak takes Nese to the mat and they tangle. They break and get to their feet, sizing each other up as fans chant for Gulak. Nese shows off with some moves and takes Gulak down for a quick 1 count. Nese charges and clotheslines Gulak over the top rope to the floor. Nese poses and plays to the crowd but they boo him. They end up on the floor and Gulak hits a big stiff lariat from the apron for a pop. The referee counts but Gulak brings it back in at 6. Nese kicks out at 2.

More back and forth for a few minutes after a break. Nese with a big German suplex into the turnbuckles as Gulak is checked on. Gulak is hanging from the second rope as Nese goes to the top and hits a moonsault to the floor, hitting Gulak on the way down. Nese brings it back into the ring and hits the 450 for another close pin attempt. Gulak fights back and hits a big boot. Nese fights back and they trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Gulak catches Nese with a roll-up but he rolls through. Nese goes for the Sunset Driver but it's blocked again. Gulak counters with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Nese kicks out once again.

Gulak comes back and hits a clothesline for another 2 count. Fans try to rally for Gulak as he wastes some time. Gulak grabs Nese and hits the Cyclone Clash in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew Gulak

This is from our live coverage of the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. You can access our live play-by-play by clicking here.