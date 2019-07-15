WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has been hospitalized since Friday, according to comments made on his official Twitter account.

Race was traveling to Knoxville, TN for the Fanboy Expo when he "showed some signs that needed to be checked out" and apparently stopped at a hospital. It was then announced on Saturday that Race was still hospitalized and could not make the convention. Race remained hospitalized as of this afternoon.

"Just a quick update on Mr. Race, he is still at the hospital under doctors care. There isn't any time table for any situation as his health is of utmost priority. We will be releasing more info later this afternoon. Thanks to everyone for their concern and continue the thoughts," they tweeted today.

It was revealed back in March that Race is battling lung cancer. He has remained active with the World League Wrestling promotion and school that he runs in Missouri, and with taking various bookings.

Stay tuned for updates on Race's health.

Below are the related tweets:

For the fans attending #fanboyexpo, Mr. Race was en route to Knoxville and while travelling, showed some signs that needed to be checked out. Currently, he is waiting on the OK to leave and then - well-being pending - he will proceed to Knoxville to fulfill his appearance. — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 12, 2019

In regards to Mr. Race's current health situation - currently, we are still awaiting a couple of tests to be completed. That will determine his ability to make it to Knoxville. That said, he appreciates the concern for his well being and we will keep in touch about his appearance July 12, 2019

To the fans of Mr. Race that are in Knoxville for Fan Expo. He is still under medical watch at the moment and will unfortunately not be able to attend the comic con. As a result of this. We are working on a suitable form of replacement along with the staff of Fan Expo. — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) July 13, 2019