WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race has been hospitalized since Friday, according to comments made on his official Twitter account.

Race was traveling to Knoxville, TN for the Fanboy Expo when he "showed some signs that needed to be checked out" and apparently stopped at a hospital. It was then announced on Saturday that Race was still hospitalized and could not make the convention. Race remained hospitalized as of this afternoon.

"Just a quick update on Mr. Race, he is still at the hospital under doctors care. There isn't any time table for any situation as his health is of utmost priority. We will be releasing more info later this afternoon. Thanks to everyone for their concern and continue the thoughts," they tweeted today.

It was revealed back in March that Race is battling lung cancer. He has remained active with the World League Wrestling promotion and school that he runs in Missouri, and with taking various bookings.

