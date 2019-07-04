WWE has changed the pricing for tickets to their upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As seen at this link, tickets are now being offered with a "2-for-1" deal included.

This will be the second consecutive pay-per-view event in which WWE has offered tickets at a "2-for-1" deal. Before last month's Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, it was even reported that free tickets to the event were being given away at the local mall in Tacoma, Washington.

It was also reported that the attendance at the arena for Stomping Grounds was poor, with paid attendance being 4,000 - 4,500 fans in an arena built for 18,000 people after production is set. At home, the show drew record-low pay-per-view buys, with the reported number being somewhere around 9,800.

The current card for Extreme Rules 2019 can be seen below:

* Seth Rollins (c) & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a "Winners Take All" Extreme Rules match for the WWE Universal and RAW Women's Championships. If Corbin/Evans lose, they never get to challenge Rollins/Lynch for their titles again

* Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship

* Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

* Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. Big E. & Xavier Woods vs. Heavy Machinery in a triple threat tag team match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships

* Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

* The Undertaker & Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre in a "No Holds Barred" tag team match