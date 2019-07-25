WWE issued the following statement to the media this afternoon in response to Jimmy Uso's latest arrest:

"Jonathan Fatu is responsible for his own personal actions."

WWE has made similar statements in the past for other alcohol-related arrests involving their talent.

As noted, Uso was arrested for DUI while driving near Pensacola, FL early this morning, and booked into the Escambia County Jail at 3:04am ET under a $1,000 bond. He has since been released from jail and is scheduled to be in court at 8:30am ET on Thursday, August 15.

TMZ reported that Jimmy was pulled over by police due to speeding. The officer got behind Uso and noticed that he was driving erratically, swerving "left and right." Jimmy reportedly "reeked of alcohol" when he was pulled over and then refused when the officer tried to proceed with DUI tests. Jimmy was then arrested for the DUI charge, and also hit with a speeding citation.

This arrest comes after Jimmy was arrested back in February following a drunken altercation with police officers in Detroit. He was charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct in that incident.

This latest arrest also comes just days after Monday's RAW Reunion segment with The Usos and John Cena, which saw Cena rap and joke about Jimmy and Jey Uso's past arrests.

"Respect for calling me out, but ain't no way I'm getting bested," Cena rapped. "Ya'll look just like your mugshots! How was it getting arrested?"

For those who missed it, below is Jimmy's mugshot photo from this morning: