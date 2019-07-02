It's very possible that a member of WWE's large social media team was reprimanded during this week's WWE RAW episode after All Elite Wrestling was accidentally mentioned by the official WWE Instagram account.

The AEW mention came when the WWE Instagram account posted a backstage photo of WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, who made their first main roster appearances during backstage segments on RAW.

The original caption on the photo read, "The #NXT Tag Team Champions AEW here on #Raw!"

They meant to say, "...are here on #Raw!", but for some reason AEW was on the mind of the social media employee who made the post.

WWE's Executive Vice President of Digital & Social Content Jayar Donlan spoke with Sports Business Daily in May 2018 and revealed that he then had a staff of 90 employees who worked WWE's social media department. There's no word on if that number included interns or how big the team is today.

The error received several thousand likes and comments on Instagram before it was fixed. The corrected photo, seen below, has many comments from fans about the botch, with most people joking about someone getting fired.

You can see a screenshot of the AEW botch below: