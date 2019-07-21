As reported earlier this month, WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City for TV tapings on Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10. The back-to-back RAW and SmackDown MSG TV tapings are the first since a RAW was taped in November of 2009.

WWE's last show at the venue was a post-Christmas live event this past December. WWE will run MSG a few days before AAA's debut at the arena on Sunday, September 15, and a week before NJPW runs a show at the nearby Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, September 28.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was said ticket sales have been "not good," although specific ticket sale numbers weren't given, neither show has sold-out yet. Dave Meltzer reported that RAW was expected to be an instant sell-out, and it's been viewed as "exceeding disappointing" that didn't take place.

Meltzer also noted WWE's goal for these shows was to have fast sell-outs like NJPW / ROH did with their G1 Supercard this past April. WWE was hoping to have the 15 minute instant sell-out to show big demand for the product, but that doesn't look to be the case. Overpricing and scalpers having a lack of interest in scooping up tickets look to be possible reasons why.