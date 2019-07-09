WWE will be returning to Madison Square Garden in New York City for TV tapings on Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10.

The back-to-back RAW and SmackDown TV events will be the first WWE MSG TV tapings since a RAW taping on November 16, 2009. WWE last ran MSG for their annual post-Christmas show this past December.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley announces the MSG TV tapings in the video above, and encourages fans to register for the pre-sale. The Ticketmaster pre-sale will be announced soon and we will have the passcode when it's available.

WWE will run MSG just just a few days before AAA's debut at the arena on Sunday, September 15, and a week before New Japan Pro Wrestling runs a show at the nearby Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday, September 28.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE's return to MSG, including the card when it's announced.