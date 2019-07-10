- The WWE NXT Breakout tournament continued on this week's episode as Jordan Myles (ACH) defeat Boa to advance to the semi-finals. Myles will now face Angel Garza. Next week's NXT episode will feature Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw) vs. Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) in the final first round match. Above is video from tonight's Myles vs. Boa match.

- Apollo Crews vs. Kushida has also been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the WWE Network. It was also announced that Adam Cole will defend his NXT Title, but an opponent was not announced.

- Damian Priest continued his undefeated streak on this week's NXT episode with a win over local enhancement talent Blanco Loco. Priest is the former Punishment Martinez. Below are a few shots from the match: