- The WWE NXT Breakout Tournament continued on this week's NXT episode as Bronson Reed (Jonah Rock) defeated Dexter Lumis (Samuel Shaw). Reed will now face Cameron Grimes (Trevor Lee) in the second round. Above is video from Reed vs. Lumis.

- Keith Lee vs. Damian Priest and Io Shirai vs. Kacy Catanzaro have been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode.

- The man who appeared on last night's NXT episode for the angle with NXT Champion Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano was indie star "Big" Twan Tucker of Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW). Tucker was trained by Gargano and wife Candice LeRae. This has been acknowledged on NXT TV. Twan previously appeared on the "Target: Takeover XXV" special and a segment for Cole's Bay Bay Championship Tour. You can see a few shots from last night's angle below: