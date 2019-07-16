Three WWE RAW Superstars were scheduled for tonight's SmackDown episode from Worcester, MA, as of last night - Cesaro, Drew McIntyre and Samoa Joe, according to PWInsider.

There's no word yet on what these three red brand Superstars will be doing, if anything. Cesaro lost to SmackDown's Aleister Black at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, and competed in the Battle Royal main event on last night's RAW. McIntyre suffered an upset loss to Cedric Alexander on last night's RAW, while Joe picked up a quick win over Finn Balor.

Regarding Bray Wyatt, it was noted that he is not scheduled for tonight's SmackDown episode. Wyatt returned to action on last night's RAW and took out Balor. Wyatt vs. Balor is reportedly scheduled for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view next month.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's shows and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.