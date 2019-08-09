- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Sami Callihan vs. Mil Muertes from PCW Ultra, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Last weekend's AAA Triplemania XXVII drew a 2.89 rating with 1,630,450 million viewers on Azteca 7, according to Lucha Central. For a comparison, AAA's weekly Friday show on Azteca 7 drew a 0.74 rating with 417,320 viewers. It was estimated about 8.2 million viewers checked out TripleMania XXVII at some point during the show.

- Tonight at ROH Summer Supercard in Toronto, ROH World Champion Matt Taven will face Alex Shelley. Be sure to join our live coverage beginning at 7:30 pm ET! In the video below, Taven speaks to Shelley about his legacy versus Shelley's legacy.