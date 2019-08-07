On Tuesday, AEW filed a trademark for "AEW Revolution" for a wide range or purposes, including live streaming of pay-per-view events on the internet, merchandise and "entertainment services, namely, an ongoing television show about professional wrestling".
It should be noted that AEW used the same description for all of their other filings including "AEW", "Tuesday Night Dynamite", "Double Or Nothing, "AEW All Out", "Change The Universe" and "Wednesday Night Dynamite".
It was officially announced in late July that the AEW will be airing on Wednesday nights on TNT starting on Wednesday, October 2nd. The name of the show has yet to be officially announced, although it is expected to be revealed imminently. While it has been expected that the show will be called "Wednesday Night Dynamite", it was recently reported in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that other names for the show were being test marketed.
Below is the full description:
