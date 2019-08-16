- Above and below are the latest YouTube vlogs from AEW star Sammy Guevara. The video below features footage from the recent AAA TripleMania event. Guevara will face Cody Rhodes on Wednesday, October 9 for the AEW TNT premiere.

- AEW has confirmed that they will be announcing the next two host cities for AEW on TNT episodes on Monday at 12 noon ET. They will also be announcing the tickets on-sale date at that time. The first three host cities are Washington, DC, Philadelphia and Boston.

- As noted, tickets for the AEW on TNT TV tapings for Philadelphia and Boston sold out in around an hour today after going on sale at 12 noon ET. AEW took to Twitter and thanked fans for the sell outs, and revealed that more seats will be released soon.

"Thank you AEW fans for selling out our Boston & Philly events. .Our production team will be looking to open up seats between now and the event dates as we define our set/camera positions. Keeping checking https://AEWTIX.com for tickets released for sale!," they wrote.

