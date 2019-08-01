Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were recently named the Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown, respectively, and they are two people that Al Snow knows well. He got his breakthrough under Heyman in ECW and also worked under Bischoff in TNA.

Snow talked about those recent hires and how they can be successful when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I think it's a great idea, but I think they should have let Paul strictly on Raw and allowed Eric Bischoff to stay on SmackDown. There's no point in having two different brands if they don't have a feeling of two different artistic visions. That's why the two different brands idea has never really taken off because it's still under the helm of one person in Vince McMahon," stated Snow.

"If Paul is given carte blanche creatively for Raw and Eric is done the same, and Vince would completely take himself out of the picture, it would breathe new life into both of them. It's a great idea but I hope they're given that creative freedom and Vince pulls himself out completely and stops with any input or direction at all."

Snow is the current owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling and also recently wrote the foreword to a fiction book by author Jon Chattman. Snow talked about how he got involved in Chattman's book Moving Forward.

"My friend Jon Chattman, the author of the book, contacted me about writing a foreword for an imaginary book. I put it off and put it off because I'm terrible as far as procrastination, not to mention overwhelmingly busy. But John kept asking me and I'm so glad that he did," said Snow.

"I read the book when it came out and I was very entertained. It was unique and something different and to be included in the group of people he asked to write the foreword, I was really flattered."

Snow added that he dealt with writer's block for the longest time and Jon mentioned to him their running joke about Snow's love of TV's Patrick Duffy. That inspired his creativity and he wrote the foreword about Duffy.

In additon to helping out his friend Jon Chattman, Snow also recently put out his own autobiography which he says is unlike many other wrestling books.

"It was a very interesting process and I was surprised it took as long as the process does which is basically about a year from start to finish," said Snow. "It took a lot of time and I would work on the book probably three times a week, two-to-three hours a time. A big thing for me was to make it honest, direct and open, but also entertaining.

"A lot of typical wrestling books are very dark and the performers almost treat wrestling as a cross they have to bear. I wanted to communicate how blessed I was to get to do what I've done for as long as I did it - the choices, decisions and experiences that I made during my 37-year-career and how they made me into the person that I am."

