As noted, WWE recently announced The Undertaker for the September 10 SmackDown episode for Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Taker's SmackDown appearance was not announced because of slower than expected MSG ticket sales as it had been planned for a while now, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no word yet on why WWE waited until this past week to start advertising Taker for the MSG event.

Taker is not currently scheduled for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 14, despite the MSG episode being the go-home show for the Clash. It will be interesting to see why Taker was booked for the MSG SmackDown, and it's possible that they shoot some kind of angle to build to his return on the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, which will be the first Fox episode on Friday, October 4.

Taker is not currently scheduled to wrestle a match on the MSG SmackDown or the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special, just appear.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

