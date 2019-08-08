Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black happened on this week's WWE SmackDown because of the changes Vince McMahon made to the show, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

We noted before how Vince arrived to the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday and tore up the original script. After Vince made his re-writes, there was one hour of TV left to fill. That's when the decision was made to go ahead with Black's win over Zayn.

Zayn vs. Black had been expected for Sunday's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. There's no word yet on if there might be a rematch on Sunday in Toronto, but it seems unlikely.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

