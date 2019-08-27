As noted earlier, via Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was not at the arena for tonight's WWE SmackDown from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Vince was said to be using the phone to go over tonight's blue brand script.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted on Twitter that Vince was "tearing up" the plans for tonight. He added, "Good or bad, this is a heavy Vince show tonight."

On a related note, WWE has announced Lacey Evans vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley for tonight's show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's SmackDown. Be sure to join us for live coverage at this link.

* King of the Ring First Round Matches: Shelton Benjamin vs. Chad Gable, Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan demand an apology from Roman Reigns

* Lacey Evans vs. Bayley in a non-title match

* More build to WWE Clash of Champions with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Revival and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods