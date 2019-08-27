Vince McMahon is not backstage for tonight's WWE SmackDown and 205 Live episodes from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live.

Vince was reportedly going over tonight's SmackDown script via the phone this afternoon, working with creative.

The WWE Chairman reportedly missed last week's RAW and SmackDown because he was preparing for the XFL announcements on team names and logos, which came on Wednesday.

There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for tonight's show, but it was noted that the current script has the Chad Gable vs. Shelton Benjamin King of the Ring match going for 12 minutes. Plans could always change, especially allotted match times, but Gable and Benjamin going 12 minutes could make for a really good match

Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET tonight. Below is the current line-up:

* King of the Ring First Round Matches: Shelton Benjamin vs. Chad Gable, Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Erick Rowan and Daniel Bryan demand an apology from Roman Reigns

* More build to WWE Clash of Champions with Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Randy Orton and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Revival and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E & Xavier Woods