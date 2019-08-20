As we previously reported, WWE confirmed today that NXT will begin airing on the USA Network starting on September 18th. The two-hour live weekly show will emanate each week from Full Sail University.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is getting paid a minimum of $50 million per year for the show. Starting in October, WWE will also pull in an estimated $205 million per year with SmackDown on FOX, as well as $265 million per year with RAW on the USA Network, so WWE will generate an estimated $520 million per year just from these three domestic television deals.

"The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand," said WWE CEO Vince McMahon. "Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, RAW and SmackDown."

It was also noted by Meltzer that McMahon will likely not be attending the NXT television tapings at Full Sail. McMahon has been missing RAW and SmackDown a lot more in recently. As we previously reported, the XFL will reveal the names and logos for their eight teams this Wednesday. Because of the announcement, Meltzer reported that McMahon was not at Monday's RAW and will not be at SmackDown tonight.