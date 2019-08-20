The relaunch of the XFL is upon us, and there is some idea of the direction the league will be going in. We know the coaching staff, a few of the players and the cities the league will be presented in. What we didn't know were the names and logos of the team.

This Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET, the XFL will reveal the identities of the eight teams along with the logos. In a press release, it was announced that the announcement will be simulcasted live on XFL.com, ESPN.com and various ESPN, FOX Sports and XFL social media platforms. XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck will host the presentation along with ESPN host Laura Rutledge and FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd.

Over the past few days, the XFL's social media accounts have been teasing what the logos may look like for each team. Now, we will get a true answer to what the eight teams will be called.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.