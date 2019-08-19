When the XFL announced they signed quarterback Landry Jones as their first player, there was some buzz in the air. After all, Jones was considered the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers at one point. It appears they have signed their second high-profile quarterback in Ryan Mallett.

The former third-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Mallett was picked up by the New England Patriots. Mallett went on Instagram to state he has accepted the Commissioner's Invitation by Oliver Luck.

"Well let's go then. @xfl #beenhungryforit"

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the former Arkansas Razorback threw 69 touchdown passes and had 8,385 yards thrown to his name in college. When he was drafted by the Patriots, it was the first sign they needed QB help since the 1993 Draft. Primarily used as a second and third-string QB, Mallett was traded to the Houston Texans in 2014 for a conditional sixth-round pick. After being released by the team in 2015, he signed with the Baltimore Ravens. He signed a one-year extension with the team in 2017 but suffered a concussion in week eight.

In total, Mallett threw for 1,835 yards and nine touchdown passes. His career-high in both was in 2015 when he threw for 770 yards with three touchdowns. Given another chance to succeed, Mallett impressed during the Summer Showcase tryouts.

The XFL Player Draft will be taking place in October, with each of the eight teams being allowed to draft 70 players. Those players who accept an invitation must sign a HIPAA release form while also consenting to and clearing a background check. Following the draft, every player must pass a medical examination and drug test.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.