One of the first steps in the XFL's relaunch was to find players who would fit well with the league. This past June, the XFL hosted Summer Showcase tryouts for former NFL, CFL, AAF and college stars. Now, the process is almost complete.

XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck announced that invitations will be sent out this week for players to be a part of the league's first draft pool.

"We're very excited to start this week sending out Commissioner's Invitations to hundreds of players that we've identified out of thousands that we've looked at over the past couple of months," Luck stated in the above video. "These young men, very talented football players, are helping us build our player draft board. This is the first step in the process of building the rosters that we will see February of 2020 when we launch."

The XFL Player Draft will be taking place in October, with each of the eight teams being allowed to draft 70 players. Those players who accept an invitation must sign a HIPAA release form while also consenting to and clearing a background check. Following the draft, every player must pass a medical examination and drug test.

"Extending invitations to our draft process marks the next step on an extraordinary football journey," said Luck in a press release. "Many of the outstanding athletes who receive a Commissioner's Invitation will be among the first to take the field in our new league, proudly representing their fans and their communities. I am delighted to offer them this exciting opportunity."

Throughout the tryouts, players like Hakeem Nicks, Aaron Ripkowski and Christine Michael were among those to showcase their skills. Players signed will be a part of a one-year deal.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.