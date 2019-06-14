A man who helped bring a Super Bowl back to New York will be getting another shot at playing football. Former Giant Wide Reciever Hakeem Nicks will be a part of the XFL's New York Summer Showcase Tryouts. The showcase takes place today, June 14th inside Montclair State University's Sprague Field in New Jersey.

Super Bowl champion @hakeemnicks will be putting his talents on display in front of #XFL coaches and scouts at tomorrow's @XFLNY Summer Showcase. #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/hqCpeURTd5 — XFL (@xfl2020) June 13, 2019

Drafted 29th by the Giants in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2009, the University of North Carolina product had an immediate impact while with the team. From 2009 to 2013 with the Giants Nicks had 318 receptions for 4,676 yards and 27 touchdowns. A prominent go-to guy for Eli Manning, Nicks was a big factor in the Giants' 2011-2012 Super Bowl run. After the Giants, he played for the Colts and Titans before rejoining the Giants in 2015. He was last seen attempting to play for the New Orleans Saints before being waived in 2016.

The 31-year old reunites with Kevin Gilbride, the Head Coach/GM of the XFL's New York team. Gilbride was the Offensive Coordinator for the Giants when Nicks played. The XFL Showcase Tryouts will include multiple training exercises, including a 40-yard-dash, three-cone drill and a broad jump. One-on-ones will also be a big part of the process to see who can join the XFL.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, just a few days after the Super Bowl.