AEW World Champion MJF Says He Grabs Fans 'By The B***s'

Today, MJF is one of the few performers in professional wrestling who always stays in character, as he often presents the same version of himself in the ring as he does online, in public appearances or during interviews. The commitment to his heel character has not only led to multiple world championships, but also the respect from many of his peers and wrestling veterans who feel that it's refreshing to watch somebody stay dedicated to their gimmick in today's era of the business. That said, MJF has started to notice that many younger wrestlers have tried to replicate his success, but feels that many forget that constantly portraying a heel comes with its negatives.

"I see people following what I started on social media now. I see younger guys doing it the way that they're tweeting or posting videos ... when I started doing it, I got a lot of what wrestling fans would call heat with people in the industry and they didn't want to share locker rooms with me. They didn't want to wrestle me. They didn't want to hear me cut a promo on them because they didn't want to deal with it," he said speaking with "SHAK Wrestling." "We live in a society filled with weak people who are afraid of offending others. That's not something I'm afraid of. When I offend you, you buy a ticket. When I offend you, the ratings go up ... You'll continue to watch me because I grab you by the b***s and I give you no choice otherwise."

MJF continued to explain that he didn't start wrestling to make friends, but rather got into the sport to smack talk and beat people up while earning a paycheck. Last night, MJF captured his third AEW World Title by defeating Darby Allin in the main event of Double Or Nothing.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.