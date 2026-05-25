Kevin Nash Discusses WWE Paycuts, Defends Ari Emanuel

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash hasn't minced words when it comes to WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, in recent memory, especially after a round of post-WrestleMania releases and reports of massive pay cuts for talent. Nash is pro-union for wrestlers, and even encouraged the idea of wrestlers joining the Screen Actors Guild. On a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, Nash further discussed the pay cuts, and defended TKO CEO Ari Emanuel.

"I've got enough moles in the business, where I know the people that took 50 percent cuts," Nash said. "I know one of the guys, and when I found what the person was making, and after I just picked myself up off the ground [after finding out] he was making that much money, then [I] realized even at 50 percent he was making huge money."

While he's been critical of TKO, including running down the company for interfering in his friend, Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative work around WrestleMania 42, the Hall of Famer said the only person from TKO he has ever met is Emanuel. Nash didn't have a bad word to say about the CEO.

"He was such a gentleman," Nash said. "He came up, he shook my hand. I've never been treated better by anyone in management than the way he treated me. He just said, 'If there's anything I can do for you...' He's the only person I know."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.