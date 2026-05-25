Tony Khan Teases Upcoming AEW/MLB Crossover

Last week, ahead of AEW Double or Nothing and weeks after the company hosted its "Fairway to Hell" show at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, it was revealed AEW will host another unique event at the Minnesota Twins' ballpark in July. "Brawl in the Ballpark" will take place at Target Field in Minneapolis on July 10 following a Twins and Los Angeles Angels ball game.

At the Double or Nothing press conference on Sunday, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the unique event. He said he was excited, and explained he works with 29 out of the 30 MLB teams through his analytics and engineering services company, True Media.

"The Minnesota Twins is a special relationship for me," Khan explained. "My friend Daniel Adler, who worked for the Jaguars for many years, he's at the Twins. That's who brought this idea up to me of bringing AEW to the game and having wrestling matches at the ballpark. So, it'll be a ball game and then we'll have matches, probably given the length of a ball game, it'll be something short, like an activation, a few matches. It'll be something really fun and it'll be our first time doing something like this."

Khan said that after an "amazing" "Fairway to Hell" event, he's looking forward to "Brawl in the Ballpark." According to the Twins' website, the event will last around 75 minutes after the game wraps up.

While no AEW talent or matches have officially been announced for the event just yet, as Darius and Dante Martin were announcing the show during a Twins game, they were attacked by Jeff Jarrett. The event will be held on a Friday, and it's not yet clear if "Brawl in the Ballpark" will air in place of "AEW Collision" the following night.