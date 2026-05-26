Penta Retains IC Title In High-Energy WWE Raw Defense Against Je'Von Evans

Fresh off his successful defense of the gold against Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event, Penta retained his Intercontinental Championship once again, this time against Je'Von Evans on "WWE Raw." The pair fought in a fast-paced battle, but the "Young OG" couldn't pull out the victory over the champion.

Evans looked to land an OG Cutter early, but Penta countered. The both flew around the ring, trying to take one another off their feet. After a show of respect by fist bump, Evans hit Penta's signature walk alongside him before dropkicking him, then taking out the champion on the outside after flying over the ropes.

The "Young OG" looked for another springboard move, but Penta caught him with a superkick. Evans went for a suicide dive, but Penta got out of the way, sending Evan spine-first into the commentary desk.

In a flurry of even faster-paced action, Evans hit a top rope hurricanrana, then looked for the OG Cutter, but Penta intercepted it with another kick. Evans tried again, but Penta countered with a backstabber, followed by the Mexican Destroyer for the victory. Penta looked to raise Evans' hand after the match, but the former "WWE NXT" Iron Survivor wanted no part in it, and stormed off.