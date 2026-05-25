AEW's Will Ospreay Reflects On What Wembley Stadium Means To Him

Will Ospreay scored his first victory of the three total he'll need to win the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation tournament to earn the shot to challenge for the AEW World Championship at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London. Ospreay, who is billed from Essex, England, spoke at the press conference following his victory over Samoa Joe at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. The former International Champion talked about how much main-eventing a match at Wembley would mean to him.

"When I was 14 years old, every kid in my school wanted to be a football player," Ospreay said. "Everybody wanted to score the winning goal for England, win the World Cup. It's ingrained in our culture and in our society, and Wembley Stadium hosts all the most important football games. It has such an iconic backstory to it. Legends have performed in that building."

He explained that he used to work for his uncle's ceiling company and would do jobs at Wembley and would watch fans go in to support their teams. Ospreay said he hasn't stopped thinking about being in the main event match at the stadium, describing the first time he walked in to perform himself as "mind blowing."

"The second time I really performed, I felt like I put my footprint in British wrestling, and I felt like I stepped into a new level that second time," Ospreay explained. "This time, I can't tell you how much it would mean to me to be in the main event and fighting for a championship that I hold so high. It's what dreams are made out of... Nothing is going to stop me from getting that moment."