Dave Meltzer Muses On Possible AEW Tag Title Match At Wembley

Last night at Double Or Nothing, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Titles in an I Quit match, and with the company's biggest show of the year, All In, being just three months away at Wembley Stadium, Dave Meltzer has an idea of who they might defend the championships against at the event.

Speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer claimed that he could see Copeland and Cage defending their new titles in a three-way match at All In.

"It was a great match and it opens up a lot of possibilities. I mean, obviously them and the Young Bucks are going to have something and obviously FTR and them maybe they'll do a three-way at Wembley. I think people talk about a three-way at Wembley since the start the year."

Since Copeland and Cage reunited, there continues to be rumors that they will replicate their iconic WrestleMania 17 TLC match with the Young Bucks and FTR, though the "Rated R Superstar" recently stated that he's hesitant about the idea because of his health.

Meltzer also claimed that AEW made the right call by giving the tag titles to Copeland and Cage on Sunday night, as he felt they deserved to win the gold together at least once during their return as a team. In addition, the legendary duo avoided retirement yesterday, as another loss to Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood would've resulted in both men being forced to hang up their boots.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.