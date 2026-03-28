AEW Star Adam Copeland Addresses The Possibility Of Wrestling Another TLC Match

While Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have firmly set their sites on FTR and the AEW World Tag Team Championships for AEW Dynasty, their interactions with the Young Bucks since returning at AEW Revolution have left many to conclude a match between them will happen as well. Some have even taken it one step further, however, suggesting that the Bucks, FTR, and Cope/Cage face off in a three-way TLC match, in an echo to Copeland and Christian's classic TLC matches against the Hardys and Dudleys back in the early 2000s.

Appearing on "Close Up with Renee Paquette," Copeland and Christian were asked about the possibility of them doing one last TLC match with the Bucks and FTR. And Copeland didn't dismiss the possibility, even as he joked that it would be a bad idea for his health.

"Yeah, if you want me to retire the next day," Copeland said. "It's tough to look at the three teams and not draw some similarities to past rivalries, right? It's kind of a no brainer to almost go there immediately. Man...I don't know. I don't know man. It be interesting."

"We'd win for sure," Christian said.

Unsurprisingly, part of Copeland's hesitation to do another TLC match is his health and his age, both of which have made it harder for him to continue on at this level. Of course, those same problems don't seem to apply to his tag partner.

"I'll be honest, physically it gets more difficult," Copeland said. "There's no way around it."

"I feel great," Christian said.

"He feels great. That just means I work harder. So you know, I'm not going to lie and say that it isn't a struggle sometimes. It absolutely is, I'm not going to lie. 52 years old, stuff gets harder. But you just got to work harder."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Close Up with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription