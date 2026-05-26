WWE Raw 5/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Another edition of "WWE Raw" on Netflix has come and gone, with the promotion preparing to head to Europe for this weekend's Clash in Italy premium live event. Tonight's installment was rather uneventful, though it was announced that the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be making their return starting next week.
We here at Wrestling Inc. didn't have too strong of an opinion on that particular development, but there was plenty on tonight's "Raw" that we did have a reaction to. Below you'll find our thoughts on moments including from Joe Hendry's anti-Logan Paul performance, Penta's successful IC title defense against Je'Von Evans, and the contract signing between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu, among others.
If you're in search of a full breakdown of the show, take a look at our 5/25/2026 "WWE Raw" results page. Otherwise, take a look at our personal thoughts and chime in with your own in the comments.
Hated: Joe Hendry looks like a dumb babyface
During "Raw", it was announced that Logan Paul suffered a torn triceps at SNME and will be out for months. Paul Heyman informed Austin Theory that he doesn't have to vacate his title because The Vision are the champions, so any member of the group can be champion. He will now be competing alongside Bron Breakker. He also ominously told Theory that he knows what he has to do and it has to be tonight.
WWE immediately cut to the ring where Joe Hendry told the fans not to be sad about Paul's injury and sang his song about wanting him fired. To be fair, Hendry singing about wanting an injured man to be fired is on brand for WWE. Moments later, Theory attacked Hendry from behind with a chair and hit him across the spine repeatedly until officials came out. How could Hendry not see that coming? He looked like a dumb babyface by being an open target for the tag partner of his song's subject matter. Did he assume Theory would be too upset to attack him? Did he think Theory didn't even show up to the arena?
Hendry has been feuding with The Vision alongside Street Profits. Now he's going to be in Breakker's crosshairs. Rollins has also been trying to align with the Profits against The Vision. The storyline keeps getting watered down and Paul's injury doesn't seem to affect it other than him not being there. Breakker is getting pulled from being a singles competitor to being a tag team wrestler, although Rollins wants another rematch against him. What is the end goal for Hendry? The Profits want the tag titles and Rollins wants Breakker. Other than wanting Paul fired, what's the point of all of this when it comes to Hendry?
Written by Samantha Schipman
Loved: The Intercontinental Championship match steals the show
You know those pairings in professional wrestling who just have that natural in-ring chemistry with one another and automatically create a banger of a match together? Well, Penta and Je'Von Evans proved that they're just that in their Intercontinental Championship match tonight.
With their similar high flying styles, these two men were just meant to be in the ring together. From bell to bell, there wasn't a moment of this match that I didn't like or find myself fully into. It was, without question, the highlight on an edition of "Raw" that I didn't really care that much about in full, honestly.
The ending of this match and the moments that followed immediately after also made something that was already great just that much better for me. Given that I fully expected Ethan Page or even Rusev to interfere in this match in some capacity, I was pleasantly surprised when Penta got a clean win over Evans. I also enjoyed the tease of a more heel or intense version of Evans with him brushing Penta away after the match, and their little backstage segment later that same night to set up a title rematch between them. While it remains to be seen how their Intercontinental Championship rematch will play out, one thing that I can almost guarantee is that we're at least in for some good action.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: The Vision still holding tag gold despite injury curse
I'll go on to say later in this column that I love that Seth Rollins currently has something to do with the Street Profits, especially since Bron Breakker is involved, but I don't love the fact that Breakker's part in this now involves the World Tag Team Championships. It was revealed tonight that Logan Paul suffered a triceps injury at Saturday Night's Main Event and will be out for "months," yet in storyline, Paul Heyman already had things worked out so "The Vision" were tag champs, not just Paul and Austin Theory.
So that means Breakker is now a tag champion alongside Theory, unless Bronson Reed is coming back soon, which I hope happens sooner rather than later, as that would really help this mess. The man is looking absolutely jacked on social media, which gives me some hope. I really just don't need to see Breakker tied up with the tag gold, and he wasn't even on the show tonight. But, I guess you can't strip Paul and Theory of the titles, because WWE is down some tag teams after the post-WrestleMania releases, and, the division, on "Raw," especially, wasn't exactly strong before that.
It feels like the shine has fallen off Breakker since his extremely unfortunate injury ahead of WrestleMania, and this could further drive him off course. While that's of course the fault of the booking and not the performer, it still just really sucks to see. The injury curse of The Vision is absolutely unreal at this point, and honestly, maybe Triple H just didn't want to change things around for the stable yet again.
I'd say the best thing would be for Breakker and Theory to drop the titles to Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford quickly, but that could mean that they feud and break up The Vision for good before Breakker gets back to Rollins to finish that story. Everything feels derailed for the former Intercontinental Champion at this point, when he wasn't even at the show tonight, and I just hate to see it.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Loved: Rollins, Ford take beef to the ring, but unite after
Seth Rollins has been beefing with Montez Ford for a few weeks now, and even though "The Visionary" did as he said and did not interfere with the Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Vision at Saturday Night's Main Event, the pair still had issues with one another tonight. So, they settled their differences in the ring, as the professional wrestling gods intended.
That may sound like a silly, simple thing to love, but on WWE programming, where things get drawn out forever at times, I enjoyed this a lot. Creative could have easily drug this out another week or two, but thankfully, that wasn't the case. They had a really fun, athletic match. Michael Cole said this was the first time in a "few years" that the pair had met one-on-one in the ring, and I can't remember the last time I saw it, so it felt nice and fresh, something all WWE programming desperately needs.
I really liked and had to chuckle at Rollins yelling at Ford in the middle of the match that he's "trying to change," then after Ford slapped him, Rollins nailed him with back-to-back buckle bombs. While I would have liked for Ford to get the victory here, him winning probably would have messed up the storyline a bit, with Ford getting some kind of validation that they didn't need Rollins' help. Though the post-match angle could have remedied that pretty quickly.
Angleo Dawkins wasn't at ringside to help out Ford, because he's the one who understands that they need Rollins' help in the fight against The Vision, so you knew something was going to happen with him later on, or after the match. And happen it did, in the form of an unhinged Austin Theory, who lost his tag partner, Logan Paul, due to injury. He obviously blames the Street Profits for taking Paul out at SNME, so he came out and battered Dawkins with a chair.
This led, unexpectedly, to me, at least, to Ford and Rollins finally coming to an understanding. They basically agreed, or seemed to, at least, to work together to help out Dawkins. I really liked that it took them beating the hell out of one another, in addition to seeing Dawkins brutalized, of course, to come to their senses. Though, technically, they're no longer outnumbered by The Vision, it's still an interesting thing that makes sense for Rollins, since Breakker is involved.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Hated: Nothing is popping right now
A cornerstone of strong episodic television (including pro wrestling) is the hook that keeps the viewer coming back for more. Right now, I'd argue "WWE Raw" doesn't have that. GUNTHER has switched brands, Liv Morgan and the Judgment Day have become extraordinarily predictable, and CM Punk is missing in action. Meanwhile, WWE continues investing heavily in The Vision, despite the faction having been struck with another injury as Logan Paul will apparently be out for months, and Bron Breakker will be taking his place as tag champ.
The biggest thing "Raw" has going for it right now is Roman Reigns, and even he was on shaky footing tonight. While the closing segment between Reigns and Jacob Fatu was solid (as will be emphasized soon), I wasn't a fan of how Reigns was portrayed throughout the episode before that point, including moments before he and Fatu really got going. Multiple times, Reigns was seen explaining himself and his motivations to Adam Pearce. I get that WWE is trying to convey what Reigns is thinking to the audience, but it doesn't feel in-character for Reigns to be offering that insight to Pearce, of all people.
With Clash in Italy this weekend, things should get a bit of a refresh, so hopefully "Raw" gets back on track soon.
Written by Nick Miller
Loved: Jacob Fatu puts Roman Reigns on notice
This week's main event segment treated the Tribal Combat stipulation with reverence as Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu said their final words before this weekend.
Much had been made by Adam Pearce about whether or not Reigns should have accepted the challenge, to which Reigns explained that he had to answer it as "Tribal Chief" and Fatu knew that when he put it out. When they finally got to the ring, Pearce had surrounded it with security as Fatu put pen to paper. But once signed, Reigns dismissed Pearce and co., with Pearce protesting only to be told that a blood oath had been sworn and there could be no violence until the bell rings.
Just like that, they were alone for their exchange of words. Reigns reiterated that this all could have been avoided if Fatu had just acknowledged him after losing at Backlash, but Fatu pushed back on that noting that Reigns had cheated to win. He said he understood that Reigns believed he had to do what he could, acknowledged that the family was in the position it's in because of him.
Reigns told Fatu he would have to acknowledge him as "Tribal Chief" and serve under him, even one day coming to "Love your Tribal Chief." And then, rather hilariously, Fatu saw that as a win-win because it meant he would still have a job either way. But then on a more serious note, not if but when he wins, he intends to make Reigns acknowledge him.
What was cool about the segment was that it preserved and sustained the big-fight feel to Reigns versus Fatu. This was one to lean heavily on the wealth of material that comes with the Anoa'i dynasty and the prestige of the "Tribal Chief" title that Reigns himself only established six years ago. And it worked in delivering something that felt truly unique. Fatu and Reigns both respected the code of honor to close the segment and put their heads together, creating a moment of familial calm before the eventual violence.
For someone who actively wants Fatu to beat Reigns, despite however unlikely it may seem, there's an extra layer of intrigue when it comes to a World Heavyweight title match that could also decide the trajectory of the Bloodline. What happens if Reigns is forced to acknowledge Fatu as his "Tribal Chief" and what will Fatu as a leader even look like? These questions drive the interest in wanting to watch the match and find out on future episodes.
It's just a great way to close the show and prelude the bout before this weekend.
Written by Max Everett