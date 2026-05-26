WWE Raw 5/25/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Seth Rollins has been beefing with Montez Ford for a few weeks now, and even though "The Visionary" did as he said and did not interfere with the Street Profits' WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Vision at Saturday Night's Main Event, the pair still had issues with one another tonight. So, they settled their differences in the ring, as the professional wrestling gods intended.

That may sound like a silly, simple thing to love, but on WWE programming, where things get drawn out forever at times, I enjoyed this a lot. Creative could have easily drug this out another week or two, but thankfully, that wasn't the case. They had a really fun, athletic match. Michael Cole said this was the first time in a "few years" that the pair had met one-on-one in the ring, and I can't remember the last time I saw it, so it felt nice and fresh, something all WWE programming desperately needs.

I really liked and had to chuckle at Rollins yelling at Ford in the middle of the match that he's "trying to change," then after Ford slapped him, Rollins nailed him with back-to-back buckle bombs. While I would have liked for Ford to get the victory here, him winning probably would have messed up the storyline a bit, with Ford getting some kind of validation that they didn't need Rollins' help. Though the post-match angle could have remedied that pretty quickly.

Angleo Dawkins wasn't at ringside to help out Ford, because he's the one who understands that they need Rollins' help in the fight against The Vision, so you knew something was going to happen with him later on, or after the match. And happen it did, in the form of an unhinged Austin Theory, who lost his tag partner, Logan Paul, due to injury. He obviously blames the Street Profits for taking Paul out at SNME, so he came out and battered Dawkins with a chair.

This led, unexpectedly, to me, at least, to Ford and Rollins finally coming to an understanding. They basically agreed, or seemed to, at least, to work together to help out Dawkins. I really liked that it took them beating the hell out of one another, in addition to seeing Dawkins brutalized, of course, to come to their senses. Though, technically, they're no longer outnumbered by The Vision, it's still an interesting thing that makes sense for Rollins, since Breakker is involved.

Written by Daisy Ruth