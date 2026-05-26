Dragon Lee Returns On WWE Raw, Coming To The Aid Of Rey Mysterio Against Rusev

Dragon Lee returned during "WWE Raw" after being out of action since the Intercontinental Championship six-pack ladder match at WrestleMania 42.

Lee challenged Penta for the title alongside Rey Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Je'Von Evans, and Rusev, with Penta retaining and continuing his title reign. It had since been reported that he was banged up during the match, and had not been seen on TV until Monday.

During the show, Penta challenged Mysterio to an Intercontinental title match, drawing the ire of Saturday's unsuccessful challenger, Ethan Page. Page managed to talk Rusev into targeting Mysterio under the belief he was skipping him in challenging for the title. And after Mysterio pinned Rusev, falling victim to a post-match beatdown, Lee returned to make the save.

Page then got involved but was soon expelled from the ring alongside Rusev. Mysterio embraced his LWO stablemate to close the segment.

Prior this stint on the sidelines, Lee was feuding with Rusev as part of the Intercontinental title picture. It would seem that his return on Monday is slotting him back in that role, albeit next to the man set to challenge for title next.