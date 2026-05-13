Backstage Speculation On Injury Status Of WWE's Dragon Lee Following Cryptic Post

A new social media post from former WWE World Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee had fans speculating about his status with the company, but it seems as though Lee is posting about his return following a possible injury. Lee took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to post a simple message, which sent some fans spiraling in his replies after WWE's crop of post-WrestleMania departures and reported pay-cuts.

Lee simply posted, "2-3 weeks" with no further explanation, but Cory Hays, formerly of BodySlam, followed that up with a quote-post of his own. According to Hays, there was word after WWE WrestleMania 42 that Lee had been banged up in the six-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. Hays said he believed that's what Lee's initial post could be related to.

The word coming out of Mania was Dragon Lee was banged up. Might think this is related to that https://t.co/GfKTYYLFJv — Cory (@Cory_Hays407) May 13, 2026

The ladder match saw Intercontinental Champion Penta successfully defend his gold against Lee, JD McDonagh, Rusev, Je'Von Evans, and Rey Mysterio in one of the opening matches on ESPN during night two of the event. If Lee suffered an injury during the match, there has been no word on what possible spot it happened on or what exactly he may have injured.

Lee hasn't been seen in the ring on "WWE Raw" since WrestleMania, but commentary has not mentioned his absence. Prior to the ladder match, he teamed with Evans on the go-home episode to 'Mania in a victory over McDonagh and Rusev. Lee had been wrestling consistently on the red brand, as well as "WWE Main Event" and in AAA, over the first four months of 2026.