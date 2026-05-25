AEW's Tony Khan Discusses 'Interesting' Opportunity With WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

Next year, WrestleMania will be held outside of North America for the first time in history when the event comes to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and with there being no major wrestling show taking place on American soil next April, many have started to question if AEW will take advantage.

During the Double Or Nothing Post Show Media Scrum last night, company President Tony Khan was asked if an AEW themed wrestling extravaganza in the United States could be a replacement for WrestleMania next spring, and it's an idea that the promoter views as a possible opportunity.

"I think that's potentially viable and it's a very interesting thought. We'll have to see what happens in the world landscape between now and then, but certainly it's a very interesting possibility."

Although WWE is still scheduled to hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, the war in the Middle East has led there to be speculation about the event actually taking place in the country, with the company possibly having to pivot if it's unsafe for talent to travel there. At this time, WWE President Nick Khan recently stated that he still expects the promotion to bring WrestleMania to Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Khan was also asked if he would consider holding AEW's biggest event of the calendar year, All In, earlier in 2027 with WrestleMania happening in Saudi Arabia, but he admitted that he doesn't have any plans for next year's show thus far. This upcoming August, All In will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England for the third time in four years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.