AEW's Tony Khan Talks Potential PPV In July 2026, Status Of All In 2027

Since AEW's inception in 2019, the company has continued to increase the number of pay-per-views that it showcases each year, as the promotion has moved towards holding a premium event per month instead of its original format of presenting just All In, Double Or Nothing, Revolution and Full Gear across 12 months. However, one of the largest gaps between pay-per-views is the two months between Forbidden Door on June 28 and All In on August 30 this year, and it seems like AEW President Tony Khan is planning to fill the void with another show.

During Thursday's Double Or Nothing Media Call, Khan revealed that he's looking to announce a pay-per-view in between Forbidden Door and All In this upcoming July.

"I am very interested in doing a pay-per-view in July ... It can be additive and I would only do something like this if it's additive. I take a lot of pride in the quality of the AEW pay-per-view shows. I think we bat a very high average in AEW and deliver great pay-per-view events. And I would only explore adding additional pay-per-view events to the AEW calendar if I feel that they're going to be additive."

With WrestleMania taking place in Saudi Arabia next year, Khan was also asked if All In 2027 will be held on American soil or if it will return to Wembley Stadium in London, England for the fourth time in history.

"I haven't decided what to do in 2027 yet ... I do know 2027 will be another very big year for AEW and I plan to take big swings. The people in England have been so good to us," he explained. "Both the Wembley shows have been such home run hits for us, such incredible wins for AEW."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Fightful Select" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.