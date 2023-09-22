Jim Ross Explains Why AEW Is Moving Toward Monthly PPVs Rather Than Quarterly

With AEW likely to move to a 12 pay-per-view format starting in 2024, Jim Ross believes Tony Khan's promotion could be faced with some challenges as it pertains to building storylines on a monthly basis. Addressing the rumors on his "Grilling Jr" podcast, Ross explained why he still prefers the quarterly pay-per-view format that was synonymous with early WCW and AEW.

"I like the old format because the companies get an opportunity to build the anticipation for that pay-per-view, and the investment that fans need to make to enjoy it," Ross said. "I think the economy dictates a lot of that, you've got to have a great attraction at the top [of the card]. Attractions sell pay-per-views — it's just that simple. It's not the second or third match on the card, it's what's on the poster."

Despite his own apprehension over the rumored change, Ross understands why AEW President Tony Khan would green-light moving to a monthly PPV format, considering that the business model has worked exceedingly well for WWE for several decades.

"You've got to change with the times," Ross admitted. "I have no problem with that, either, but I just think that in the storytelling realm, we're better off with the opportunity to build stories and matches."

Over the past few years, AEW's working relationship with NJPW has caused Tony Khan's promotion to move away from the quarterly format, courtesy of the Forbidden Door and WrestleDream pay-per-view events. Furthermore, with All In also set to become a yearly summer fixture, AEW now has seven confirmed pay-per-view events for 2024 — Revolution, Double or Nothing, Full Gear, All In, All Out, Forbidden Door, and WrestleDream. It now remains to be seen what the other five rumored pay-per-views will be titled.