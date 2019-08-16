After an extended Summer Showcase in which various players looked to prove they belonged in the XFL, the organization's rosters are finally starting to take shape. It was announced earlier by XFL Commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck that players would be invited into the XFL Draft pool. Finally, the first signing has become official in quarterback Landry Jones.

"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," Luck stated in a press release. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL."

A former fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jones was a member of that organization from 2013-2017. From there he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, the former of which he was cut by in May. In 18 games played the University of Oklahoma product threw for eight touchdowns and over 1,300 yards. While at the University of Oklahoma he set Big 12 records for passing yards (16,646), completions (1,388) and touchdown passes (123). It is unknown which team will draft him.

"It is just a good opportunity to be around football again," Landy stated in the above video. "It's tough to stay in this game, it doesn't last forever. As long as you can stay in it, the longer you can the better. I just want to play again, that's really what I'm interested in, to go out there to compete and play."

The XFL Player Draft will be taking place in October, with each of the eight teams being allowed to draft 70 players. Those players who accept an invitation must sign a HIPAA release form while also consenting to and clearing a background check. Following the draft, every player must pass a medical examination and drug test.

The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.